We’re back up!

Our apologies to visitors to our website over the past week. We encountered some pretty intense technical issues and that resulted in the site being down for a week.

We want to give a shoutout to the good folks at Skyrunner Internet Service for going above and beyond the call of duty to help us resolve the problems.

Thank you, also, to the designer of our site, Greta Anderson, now of Greenstone Media, for her assistance as well.

We are so appreciative of partners in the community who help use serve those with blindness and visual impairments.