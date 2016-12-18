The magic of radio: It takes a team

You’ve heard the expression “the magic of radio.” But the news programs you hear daily from MARRS don’t just happen by “magic.” It takes a team of volunteers and technicians to bring that program to your home receiver. Take a look!

ENGINEERS

MARRS broadcasts its programs over two local public radio stations: WCQS 88.1 FM in Asheville and WNCW 88.7 FM in Spindale. Engineers Jason Reed (WCQS) and Josh Pierce (WNCW) work to assure that our signal is going out over their transmitters high on the mountains to reach our listeners in seven Western North Carolina counties.

READERS

More than 60 volunteers serve as readers, recording 16 hours of programs weekly that are repeated twice daily.

MANAGERS

Staffing the studio to operate the recording equipment and manage the daily activities of the organization is Office Assistant Julie Crawshaw, provided by, and paid for in full, by Land of Sky Regional Council through the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

Our volunteer On-Call/Substitute Managers are Rob Carroll, Fred Klappenberger, Paige Lieberman, Bob Trapnell, and Phyllis Youngberg.

BOARD MEMBERS

Volunteers George deWalder (President), Rob Carroll (Vice President), Phyllis Youngberg (Treasurer), Richard Caro (Immediate Past President), Tom Leeder, Kathi Petersen and Jan Stanko meet monthly to manage the business of the agency.

CONSULTING ENGINEER

Tim Warner specializes in regulatory engineering filings for the FCC and for local government regulators. He maintains our recording equipment and works with the public radio station engineers to assure our signal is broadcasting.

SOFTWARE CONSULTANT

Jonathan Milam is a software consultant located at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, who schedules our programs and makes sure they are broadcast according to plan. He also maintains the WireReady software that enables us to record the news daily.

INTERNET & WEB SERVICE PROVIDERS

Don Davis and Art Mandler of Skyrunner Internet Services send our broadcast to the local transmitters at WCQS and WNCW. Skyrunner also hosts our website where our broadcast can be heard via live streaming.

It truly takes a team, and thanks to these valuable individuals and their dedication we can carry out the mission of MARRS, keeping our services on the air 24 hours a day, seven days a week.