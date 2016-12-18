Thank you for your generosity

MARRS is dependent entirely on the generosity of others to fund our operations. We are thankful for the following Asheville areas churches and organizations that have supported us with grants and donations over the past 18 months:

We’re also grateful to individuals who have made tax-deductible financial contributions to MARRS and encourage friends and their church and civic groups to do the same. We’d also like to acknowledge those who have supplied us with in-kind gifts, including Smith Dray Line, which generously donated much-needed furniture for our office and studio.

Want to help? No donation is too small! CLICK HERE to find out how you can make a difference for those who are blind or are visually impaired.