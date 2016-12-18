Thank you for your generosity

MARRS is dependent entirely on the generosity of others to fund our operations. We are thankful for the following Asheville areas churches and organizations that have supported us with grants and donations over the past 18 months:
- Cathedral of All Souls: Two donations totaling $3,000
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville: $2,433
-
Asheville Breakfast Rotary Club: $1,000
- Central United Methodist Church: $1,000
- Trinity Episcopal Church: $930
- Lions Clubs: $200
We’re also grateful to individuals who have made tax-deductible financial contributions to MARRS and encourage friends and their church and civic groups to do the same. We’d also like to acknowledge those who have supplied us with in-kind gifts, including Smith Dray Line, which generously donated much-needed furniture for our office and studio.
Want to help? No donation is too small! CLICK HERE to find out how you can make a difference for those who are blind or are visually impaired.
You can give online via our secure Pay Pal portal or, if you prefer, we also accept cash and checks. Use this form to accompany your contribution.
Thanks for your generosity.
