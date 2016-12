The new fiscal year at MARRS began July 1, 2016, and with it a new President, George deWalder, and Vice President, Rob Carroll. Our thanks to outgoing President Richard Caro for his service.

The following is a list of the full Board of Directors:

* George deWalder, President

* Rob Carroll, Vice President

* Phyllis Youngberg, Treasurer

* Karen Vernon, Secretary

* Richard Caro, Immediate Past President

* Dan Bradshaw

* Tom Leeder

* Kathi Petersen

* Jan Stanko