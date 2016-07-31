Media Celebs Make a Stop at MARRS

They aren’t movie stars, but they’re definitely stars in the news media world and recently they made stops at MARRS.

Dick Polman is the national political columnist at Newsworks, the online home of public radio WHYY in Philadelphia, and has been described by ABC News as “one of the finest political journalists of his generation.” He also happens to be a friend of MARRS reader and Day Manager Fred Klappenberger and has been coming to Asheville with his wife on vacation for more than 15 years.

Michael Krall is program director of public radio station WBHM 90.3 FM out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The station is also home to the Alabama Radio Reading Service, which Michael manages along with overseeing the stations’ on-air staff. We enjoyed meeting Michael and talking with him about serving those who are blind and visually impaired.

