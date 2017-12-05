MARRS programming reminder

Each week, MARRS broadcasts local news from the Asheville Citizen-Times, Hendersonville News, and Black Mountain News. On Wednesdays, we also broadcast articles from the Mountain Express and Laurel Magazine, along with occasional stories from WNC Woman, Asheville Scene, and Pet Gazette. If you would like MARRS to include another local newspaper or periodical in our weekly line-up, please contact our office at 828-251-2166 or send an email to info@marrswnc.org.