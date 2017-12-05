MARRS Inclement Weather Policy

To minimize risk to the safety and well-being of MARRS volunteer readers and office staff, the Asheville MARRS office will close whenever Asheville city schools OR Buncombe County schools announce closure or delayed opening due to inclement weather/hazardous road conditions.

MARRS thanks its listeners for their patience and understanding in this regard. MARRS local news programming will resume whenever Asheville city schools AND Buncombe County schools resume normal operations.

For updates concerning Asheville/Buncombe school closings, check your local TV/radio news reports.