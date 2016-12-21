Live Streaming Malfunction – Please Pardon the Inconvenience

Our apologies to those who access the MARRS broadcast from right here on our website. We are currently experiencing technical difficulties that are preventing the live stream function from working consistently.

We have found that the Firefox/Mozilla browser works beautifully for streaming radio on this website. You can download Firefox/Mozilla here for no charge.

In our testing to determine the problem, we’ve found that the live streaming function does seem to work on most smart phones.

We will continue working to find a solution to this problem. Thank you for your patience.

Meanwhile, our thanks to Josh Wilson at Waystone Systems who volunteered to help us with this problem!