In Memoriam: Two Great Community Leaders & MARRS Volunteers

We wish to acknowledge the passing of two great community leaders who served MARRS as volunteers over the past couple of years. Isaac Coleman died on May 10, 2016; Dr. Don C. Locke passed away less than a month later, on June 8.

Isaac Coleman was a member of the MARRS Board of Directors as well as a strong community leader and advocate for equal rights not only in Asheville but throughout the south. Isaac’s love of children resulted in his forming and leading the Read to Succeed Program in the Asheville City School System that helped youngsters develop good reading skills and become good citizens. Isaac served as Vice President of our organization and we benefited from his wisdom and organizational skills. Read the Asheville Citizen-Times article about Isaac here.

Don Locke was a formidable leader in education as well as in the community. He volunteered his time on Saturdays to read the Urban News for our listeners along with his co-reader Jacquelyn Hallum. Don served on numerous community boards and organizations where his knowledge, wisdom and insights contributed to the success of those organizations. Our listeners will surely miss Don’s voice and wit as he shared the news with them. Read the Asheville Citizen-Times article about Don here.

We, and the community, feel a deep sense of loss in the passing of these great leaders and friends. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to their respective families. May they rest in peace.