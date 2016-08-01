Greetings from new MARRS President

Greetings, listeners, supporters, and fellow MARRS volunteers:

Please allow me to introduce myself as the new President of the MARRS Board of Directors for the fiscal year that began July 1. I’ve been a regular Friday reader since October 2014. My first exposure to reading for the low vision community was in 2001 with TIRS – Triad Information Reading Service, which partners with WFDD 88.5 in Winston-Salem. There, I got to know Jonathan Milam, who has been instrumental in providing help and expertise to MARRS over the years.

One of my goals as President is to improve the quality of our services based on feedback from our listeners. This includes evaluating new technology. Some of our actions may take time to implement, but I’m happy to report that we have a very competent Board comprised of individuals with a wide variety of backgrounds and experience. Making decisions that are feasible and fiscally responsible is important to us.

Please know that your comments and feedback are always welcome. Thank you.

George deWalder