Giving to MARRS

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is: Option One

If you or folks you know shop online at Amazon, one easy way to help MARRS financially is to switch to Amazon Smile and designate MARRS as the nonprofit you want to support.

Bookmark the site for easy return, and from then on Amazon will donate to MARRS 0.5% of most purchases you make. It’s a small amount and free to you, but if hundreds of Amazon shoppers support MARRS, the proceeds will amount to a lot.

So that’s Option 1: please ask your friends who shop at Amazon to support MARRS through Amazon Smile. An easy way to do that is an email to everyone on your contacts list.

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is: Option Two

Another way to keep the MARRS ship afloat is through a tax-deductible donation. You can give online easily and securely at the MARRS website.

Of course you can always bring a check to the studio or mail it to: MARRS Treasurer, 75 Haywood Street, Suite G-4, Asheville, NC 28801.

All donations go directly to the unique service we provide listeners and may help you save money come tax time. Please tell your friends about this opportunity too.

One of our hard-to-find-a-gift-for volunteers asks his loved ones to contribute to MARRS rather than buy him birthday presents. People are often eager to support a cause they know you love and volunteer for, so it’s easy to ask.