Mountain Area Radio Reading Service is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and our operations depend entirely on grants and contributions from businesses, individuals, churches, and civic organizations.

MARRS is staffed by dozens of volunteers. Financial contributions help pay for broadcasting equipment, including our special radio units that are provided free to eligible listeners. Your gift also helps with rent and other essentials.

We greatly appreciate your contribution in any amount. We also accept certain types of in-kind donations, such as office supplies and refreshments for events, like our annual Volunteer Appreciation Party.

Donate Online

Send your online payment via our secure PayPal portal.











Donate by Mail

Send a check made payable to MARRS to:

MARRS

75 Haywood Street, Suite G-4

Asheville, NC 28801

Please use this form to accompany your check..

Donate by Phone

Call us to discuss ways to provide financial support to MARRS: (828) 251-2166

Thank You!

Your donation keeps us on the air and allows us to provide the news to those with blindness, low vision, and other impairments that make reading print material challenging.

On behalf of our listeners, thank you for your generous support.