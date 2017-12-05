A Big Thank-You to Richard Caro

Richard Caro joined MARRS in 2011, supporting the organization as a volunteer reader and board member. From 2014 to 2016, Richard also served as vice president and then president. This was a particularly challenging period for MARRS, and Richard’s selfless dedication and effective leadership were critically important in ensuring a successful outcome.

A resident of Black Mountain, Richard works as a Resource Development Manager for United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County. He is also the owner of RCaro Quilt Design, creating original quilts, educational presentations, and quilt installations for collections, exhibits, academic conferences and publications.

In October 2017, Richard concluded his term as a MARRS board member. On behalf of MARRS listeners, volunteers, supporters and office staff, we extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for his years of service.

Many thanks, Richard – well done!